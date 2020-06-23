Pauline Werner Thorpe
1924-2020
Pauline Werner Thorpe, 95, Garnett, formerly of Mission, Kansas, passed away July 18, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital in Garnett.
She is survived by her daughter Charlene Sims (Roger) of Parker, Kansas.
Her family would like to thank the residents and staff at Parkview Heights and Vintage Park for being such an integral part of her family over the last few years.
For a full obituary, go to www.amosfamily.com in Shawnee where her private service will be held. The family plans a life celebration later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.