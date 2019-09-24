Pauline Truman age 93, of Louisburg, KS died peacefully at her home in Louisburg and went straight into the arms of the Lord on September 22, 2019.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m.at The Bible Chapel of Shawnee Church 12230 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS. Burial to follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.
Pauline was born April 28, 1926 on a farm near Raymore Missouri, the daughter of Burrell and Hattie (Stepp) Reynolds. She graduated from Raymore High School in 1944.
Pauline was a true homemaker. While her husband was out tending to the family farm, you could find her in the kitchen churning butter, or in the chicken coop collecting eggs for all the wonderful meals she would prepare for her family. She also enjoyed watching the many different birds out her windows. Pauline loved working on word finds and crossword puzzles in the daily newspaper. She enjoyed singing with the local Cantata group. Pauline was an inspiration to many; she often wrote letters of encouragement to her family and friends.
Pauline received the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior during her high school years.
Pauline was united in marriage to Gilbert V. Truman on November 30, 1946 at the United Brethren Church in Raymore, MO. They were blessed with a daughter, Anita LuAnn in 1954.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, parents Burrell and Hattie Reynolds and two brothers James and Lester Reynolds.
She is survived by her daughter, LuAnn (Ken) Keane, grandson, Daniel (Jenny) Keane, granddaughter, Anna (Steve) Bouchie along with eleven great grandchildren; Emily, Lizzy, Isaac, Hannah, Milly, John, Suzy, James, Joey, Allan and Brian.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Christian Missions in Many Lands Inc. or Christians Workers Fellowship Fund C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
