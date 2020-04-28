Pearl Doherty passed away at Life Care of Osawatomie on April 25, 2020, from complications of a fractured hip and surgery to repair it.
Pearl was born at Block, Kansas, the only daughter of John G. and Emelie Debrick.
She attended Trinity Lutheran School and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church at Block. She lived through the Great Depression and World War II after it.
She married Earl D. Doherty in 1945 and they had five children. They lived on a farm outside of Paola where Pearl still resided.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl and son John Doherty. Her parents and her brothers Lester, Wilbur and Weldon Debrick also preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons Bob (Kathy) Doherty, Richard (Julie) Doherty, daughter-in-law Christie Doherty, and daughters Barbara (Rick) Wills and Kathy (Mark) Nelson. Grandchildren are Joe Doherty, Doug Doherty, Patty Doherty Sittner, Jeni Osmun, Jeremy Doherty, Kelly Doherty, Sean Doherty, Nick Wills, Dan Wills, Mike Nelson and Kevin Nelson. Also surviving are 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Pearl was known for the pies she made. Especially coconut cream and cherry. She planted a big garden for many years and canned food from it. She loved to share food with others, often bringing a plate of cookies or pie when she visited someone. She did not shy away from hard work in her garden or on the farm or from raising 5 children. Pearl was still mowing her own yard until recently.
Pearl was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church of Paola. She spent a lot of hours in the church basement quilting which was something she loved to do. She played the card game pitch with family and friends regularly for many years and also enjoyed playing it at the Senior Center in Paola.
She drove her own car until last year and was a very independent and strong woman who set an example for her entire family to follow.
Public viewing Thursday from 12 noon to 5 pm. Private family graveside Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Paola First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the Paola Senior Center.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences and Pearl's tribute wall.
My neighbor, my friend. Pearl inspired me to persevere through my own issues when I saw her out mowing & tending her garden & cats. I watched & learned! She was still doing so much on her own I could do it too just keep working at it. I got to know her some but not nearly enough. I really loved her & looked up to her very much. Penny
