Peggy Coddington

Peggy Louise (Taylor) Coddington, age 75, of Emporia, KS, died September 4, 2020, in the home of her son, Justin Coddington.
Peggy was born August 28, 1945, in the Somerset Community of rural Paola. She was the youngest of 10 children born to Claude Isaac and Clara Gertrude (Smith) Taylor. Peggy grew up in Somerset and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1963.
Peggy and Lewis Thomas Coddington married on May 16, 1964, in Osawatomie, KS, and divorced in 1977. Two children born James Justin and Cynthia Sue. Peggy lived in Paola until she moved to Emporia. On march 6, 1964, Peggy completed her first year of nursing school from St. Lukes Hospital School of nursing.
She was employed by Hyer Boot Company which sold to Larry Mahan then to Olathe Boot until she retired from there. While employed at the boot company she did everything from designing, to making, to selling and bookkeeping for them.
Peggy enjoyed crafts, sewing, listening to music, dancing, traveling to many places, bowling, going to kids and grandkids social and sporting events. What she loved the most were her family and friends. She was a member of the Twelevth Avenue Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers John, Claude, Dale, Calvin, Robert and George Taylor and two sisters Clara Ellen Stiles and Juanita Reed.
She is survived by her son Justin (Terry) of Quenemo, grandchildren Christy (Chris)Calderwood, Cody Nolan and Calvin Coddington, great grandchildren Courtney, Dezeray, Rylee, Katie, Tyler, Aubree and Adelyn. Daughter Cindy (Dr. Todd) Detwiler of Emporia, grandchildren, Dr. Drew Detwiler, Max Detwiler & Meg (Stanton) Dotson. One sister JoAnn Hamlin of Paola and one sister-in-law Mary Ann Taylor of Linn Valley. Many other relatives and friends.
Visitation 1-3 p.m. September 11, 2020, followed by Service at 3 p.m. all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral home. Burial of ashes at Somerset Cemetery. Memorials: Avalon Hospice or Miami County Diabetes Support Group send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
