Percy Ray Oliver, age 87, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Kansas.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett, Kansas.
Visitation is at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Ottawa Horseshoe Club.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
