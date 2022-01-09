1959-2022
Peter William Trull, age 62, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home due to cancer.
Pete was born Monday, October 12, 1959, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Neal Delbert and Barbara (Leimkuhler) Trull. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and Lee's Summit, Missouri. He graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1977. He graduated college with a Bachelor's Degree from University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Lager on May 2, 1987. They made their home in the Hillsdale Community of rural Miami County. They became the parents of three sons.
He worked at Bank of America as a network engineer for 30 years before retiring. After retiring, he worked as the IT and 3D printer "guy" at the Paola Free Library.
Pete coached soccer teams during the time his sons were playing and continued coaching teams after his sons were no longer playing. He also refereed at soccer games.
He was a boy scout leader while his sons went through the scouting program. He spent a lot of time working in his flower gardens. He also made a lot of wind chimes from recycled bottles. He did quite a lot of 3D printing which he learned from his job at the Paola Free Library. He even printed 3D face shields for the Miami County community during the COVID pandemic.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Patty of the home; three sons Brennan (Ashley Francis) Trull of Osawatomie, KS, Keelan Trull of Mishawaka, IN, and Mallen Trull of Emporia, KS; two brothers David (Vicki) Trull of Katy, TX and Paul (Shirley) Trull of Mayetta, KS; his beloved Savage; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 E. Chippewa St., Paola, KS, 66071 followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to your local library c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Peter’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
