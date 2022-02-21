Phillip Richards Jr., age 42, of Osawatomie, KS, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Olathe Medical Center.
Phil was born November 10, 1979, in Kansas City, MO. He was the eldest of three children born to Phillip Sr and Nancy Rene’e (Owings) Richards. He grew up in Osawatomie where he attended school and graduated with the Class of 1998.
After high school, Phil attended Emporia State University majoring in Music. He was very passionate about music. Phil enjoyed writing music, composing music and could play numerous different instruments. He could speak through music.
In 1998, Phil and April Bliss became the parents of their daughter Michelle. Three years later Phil and Morgan Smith became the parents of their daughter Skylar and son Connor. Then Phil and Kristen Stoker became the parents of daughter Cadence Richards. Phil loved his children.
Phil worked at Willard’s IGA in high school. He then worked at Wal-Mart and American Eagle but most of his work career was working for Sonic. He was a cook and would stand in as manager.
In his free time, Phil was in the bands LXIX, which later became Project LXIX, and Down Mickey. He enjoyed playing video games, watching horror movies and playing board games. Phil was very loving, kind and stubborn.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his children; Michelle Richards of Ottawa, KS, Skylar Richards of Paola, KS, Connor Richards of Osawatomie, KS and Cadence Richards of Osawatomie, KS, mother Nancy Richards of Osawatomie, KS, sisters Melissa Richards and Ashley Richards both of Ottawa, KS. One granddaughter, Nevaeh Kenslow. Along with other family and friends.
Phillip will be cremated. There will be a visitation Saturday, February 26, from 2-3 pm followed by service at 3pm all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral home. Memorials are to the funeral home to help with the cost of services. Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
