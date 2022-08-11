1956-2022
Phillip W. Oberheide, 66, passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, followed by graveside service at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community, Paola, Kansas under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials: Miami County Cancer Foundation, Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, or Faith Hospice which can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Phillip was born in Paola, KS on January 26, 1956, to Damon and Betty (Fort) Oberheide. Phillip, aka “Junior,” lived within the Block Community all his life. He was a member of the Trinity Block Church and school. He graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1974.
He loved playing baseball growing up; was a member of the FFA in high school in which his chapter won several awards for their skills. He also won 1st place in the Mid America Fair for his portable welder squeeze chute used for holding animals. Phil was assisted by Duane Rodewald. It went on to win a cash prize in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Contest.
Phil loved spending time with family and friends, especially those who shared “Bump Night.”
Phil worked at several different companies throughout his career. He most enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator subcontracting for Phillips Pipeline LLC until his retirement due to failing health in May 2021. He enjoyed working the farm life and raising cattle until his health declined.
From his first marriage, he was blessed with two children Elizabeth and Matthew.
He was married to Juanita Olson on April 1, 2016, in Paola. With this marriage, Phillip gained two step-sons Joseph and Joshua Furnish and a step-daughter Jessie Furgins.
Phillip was considered a friend to all who knew him; always giving of himself, not expecting anything in return. Phil was very close to his sister Debbie making sure her needs were always met above his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debbie Oberheide, mother-in-law JoAnn Olson, brothers-in-law Olon (James) Olsonand Richard Olson, sister-in-law Dee Olson; and step-son Jason Furnish.
Survivors include his wife Juanita of the home; brother Michael (Linda) of Osawatomie; his children Elizabeth Curry of Paola and Matthew Oberheide of Lenexa; step-children Jessie Furgins (Jenevive) of Raytown, MO, Joseph Furnish (Kristen) of Springhill, and Joshua Furnish (Ashlei) of Paola; three grandchildren Trenton Curry, Jason Curry, and Mason Gray; six step-grandchildren Hayleigh, Johnathan, Ashton, Rebecca, Jack, Mikayla, another little boy due in October; and many other relatives and friends.
