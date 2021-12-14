Phyllis Crotchett Krause Saunders, 81, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away September 23, 2021, at Evergreen Community, Olathe, KS.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel.
Phyllis was born December 14, 1939, in Louisburg, KS, the daughter of Wendell and Lola Deane (Williams) Crotchett. She grew up in Louisburg.
Phyllis loved many things including fishing, a good game of cards, and traveling in her RV. She always liked shopping for a bargain and seeing friends and family at the Louisburg Labor Day Celebrations. She lived most of her life in Louisburg, Paola, and La Cygne, KS.
Survivors include sons Vince Krause (Mhay) and Chad Krause (Angela); sister Dorothy Strausbaugh (Jerry); brother Dale Crotchett (Elizabeth); and all of her grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Theodore “Ted” Krause, and her second husband Robert “Bob” Saunders, Sr.
The family suggests memorial contributions to The Louisburg Senior Center c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Dr, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
