1939 - 2021
Phyllis L. Crotchett Krause Saunders, 81, formerly of Louisburg and Paola, KS, passed away September 23, 2021. Cremation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory,
1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053.
