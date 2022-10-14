Rachel Smith Abrams passed away at home September 6, 2022. Rachel was born at home July 23, 1926, in Westfield, Maine, to Lila and Malcolm Smith, a certified seed potato farmer.

She was the second youngest of 7 children. Born prematurely, she was placed in a shoebox in the oven as sort of a makeshift “incubator”. Despite this difficult start in life, she was feisty and out-lived all of her siblings to an age of 96 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos