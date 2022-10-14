Rachel Smith Abrams passed away at home September 6, 2022. Rachel was born at home July 23, 1926, in Westfield, Maine, to Lila and Malcolm Smith, a certified seed potato farmer.
She was the second youngest of 7 children. Born prematurely, she was placed in a shoebox in the oven as sort of a makeshift “incubator”. Despite this difficult start in life, she was feisty and out-lived all of her siblings to an age of 96 years.
She attended Presque Isle Maine High School and later Fisher Secretarial School in Boston and then was a student at the Massachusetts School of Physio-Therapy. There she met Louis P. Abrams (“Lou”) after he graduated from Green Mountain Junior College in Vermont and was then attending Boston College. He was a veteran having served in Germany with the infantry. They were married for 38 years until his death in 1984.
Lou’s line of work took them to live in many places, from Presque Isle, Maine, to Houlton, Maine, to Norwich, Connecticut, to Hartford, Connecticut, to Syracuse, NY to Kansas City, Missouri and finally to Paola, Kansas, where she shared a home with son Mark. Rachel was a gregarious, fun-loving, talented, smart, active, hard-working lady who never complained. She loved reading, repairing/refinishing furniture, wallpapering, fixing up houses, numerous “projects”, cooking, and most of all, her family.
She had two sons, Mark Abrams of Paola, Kansas and Tim Abrams of Tucson, Arizona and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.