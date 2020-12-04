1933-2020
Ralph Reese, 87, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
Graveside services 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Osawatomie Cemetery with Masonic and military honors.
Visitation 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Ralph was born Tuesday, June 20, 1933, in Clements, Kansas, the son of Carl and Kleoria (Kohlman) Reese.
He served his country in the United States Army. He entered the Army on November 18, 1955, and was honorably discharged September 23, 1957. At that time he entered the Reserves until June 20, 1993.
Ralph was united in marriage to Clara Jane Dicks on December 30, 1955 at Emporia, Kansas. They initially made their home in Osage City, but soon moved to Emporia. They became the parents of one daughter Jackie and three sons Randy, Russell, and Ray.
He was a propane truck driver for Miami County Co-op for over 20 years.
He was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church, Methodist Men's Group, Abdallah Shrine Tin Lizzie, the Masonic Lodge of Paola, Paola American Legion, and Eastern Star.
Ralph's hobbies were gardening, lawn mowing, and raising chickens. He loved being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his grandson Michael Reese, four brothers Bill, Gerald, Lester, and Clifford, and his sister Ruth Feltner.
Survivors include his daughter Jackie (Steve) Windisch of Paola, KS; three sons Randy (Janet) Reese of LaCygne, KS, Russell (Cindy) Reese of Osawatomie, KS, and Ray Reese of Hamilton, MO; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two sisters Mary Naylor of Topeka and Vivian Catterson of Buffalo, KS; his twin brother Richard of Topeka; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice or Shriners Hospital which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ralph’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
