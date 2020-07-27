Ralza (Mark) Manly

Ralza Marcus Manly (Mark) age 89, died May 19th, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident at his farm.
Mark was born Sept. 8th, 1930 to Ralza Masten and Irena Wilhelmina (Swanson) Manly, Paola, Kansas, he was the younger of 2 children.
He graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1948. He served in the Marine Reserves April 1947 to April 1949. Mark was married to the love of his life, Eleanor Elaine Haigh on Feb 11th, 1950 at the Methodist church, Osawatomie, Kansas. They began their early married life in Kansas City. Mark worked for several companies over the years, but ultimately moved back to Osawatomie where he built the family home on the Manly farm and began his life long joy of farming, raising cattle and buying land. Mark’s passion for the farm brought them many years of happiness.
Mark retired from farming in June of 2009 at the age of 79. He and Eleanor enjoyed boating, their lake house on Grand lake and spending time with their kids and grandkids.
Mark served on the board of directors for the Miami County Coop for 16 years. He also served on the board of directors for 1st Option Bank for 34 years. He was still active on the bank board at the time of his passing.
Mark was preceded in death by one son, Charles Marcus, and his wife Eleanor. Mark was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family, his children, Lois Young, Benton, Ks., Alan & Paula Manly, Bixby, Ok.,David Manly, Tulsa, Ok., 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and one brother.
Mark will be cremated.
A graveside service is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Osawatomie Cemetery. The family asks that you wear masks and practice social distancing. Also feel free to bring your own chair to sit on.
Memorials are to the John Brown Foundation or Osawatomie Museum Foundation and be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.