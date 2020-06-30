Randall T. Stevens, age 60, of Osawatomie, KS died Friday June 12, 2020, at Lifecare Center of Osawatomie.
Randy was born July 16, 1959 in Olathe, KS. He was the eldest of three born to Samuel Lester and Ava Jean (Henry) Stevens. He grew up and attended school at Prairie View graduating with the class of 1978.
After high school, Randy started driving a semi-truck. He drove a truck for 20 years until he became disabled and was forced to quit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Melissa Hope Orth.
Survivors include his sister Belinda Beagle of Mayetta, KS and niece Gabbrielle (Gabby) Orth of Blue Mound KS.
Burial of Ashes July 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Cadmus Cemetery.
Memorials are to the Humane Society or Good Shepherds Hospice. Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
