Randolph "Randy" Eugene Peuser, age 63, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House.
Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 22779 Metcalf Rd., Bucyrus, Kansas 6613. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mass will take place at 9:00 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023, also at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Randy was born at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 28, 1960, and is the son of Donald and Mary Peuser. Randy was married to his wife Edna Sanders on April 25, 1992, and recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. Randy has 3 siblings, Brothers Doug and Joe Peuser, and Sister Lorie Holt. Randy has several nieces and nephews, which include Marlo Holt-Ellis, Ryan Holt, Kyle Holt, Cody Peuser, Clayton Peuser, Chelsea Peuser-Robison, Alex Peuser, Emily Peuser, Dylan Sanders, Dalton Sanders-Bellington, Bradly Sanders, Cristin Sanders, and Catlin Sanders-Stattelman.
Randy had a great personality; he was very caring and compassionate and always had a smile that would light up any room. He had the natural ability to make people laugh as he enjoyed seeing people having a good time. He was known by many as a man of strength in his younger years and always had a firm grip when a handshake was involved. He loved animals and had a dog for a companion most of his life, Randy would give names to all the farm animals that he took care of on a daily basis.
Randy has worked many occupations in his lifetime and has lots of experience in many areas such as auto parts, lawn and landscaping, welding and fabrications, auto shops, woodworking, construction but most of his life was spent working on the family farm. No matter the occupation, he took great pride in his work and always gave it his best.
Randy had many things that he enjoyed doing like going to his sister’s lake home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Randy had a passion for classic cars and loved to work and fix them up, he loved to put models together in his younger years, he enjoyed woodworking in his spare time and made many bird houses for family and friends. Randy was artistic and liked to draw which he ended up passing this knowledge down to his nephew Dylan who made several drawings that Randy has framed. Randy liked camping, fishing, boating, racing, and especially Chiefs football. Randy always looked forward to going to all of the Bill Barr and Co. family cookouts, picnics and dinners as he was accepted into the Bill Barr and Co. family over 23 years ago with open arms. Randy liked classic music and took guitar lessons when he was younger and has since passed down his guitar to his nephew Kyle.
Randy always had a big heart and loved kids even though he did not have any children of his own he supported a child from Christian Children’s fund for over 20 years. Randy always believed in helping the less fortunate and donated to the Salvation Army and the Disabled Veterans Association on a regular basis.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary Peuser and nephew Bradley Sanders
Randy is survived by his wife Edna Peuser of Louisburg, KS, siblings Doug (Dana) Peuser of Bucyrus, KS, Lorie (Steve) Holt of Bucyrus, KS and Joe (Elizabeth) Peuser of Stilwell, KS and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
