Randy Alan Cook, 73, of Hobbs, New Mexico, passed away on April 2, 2023, at his home in Hobbs.

Randy was born in Louisburg, KS, on November 23, 1949, to Willard D and Margaret B Cook. He is survived by his brothers David E. (Elizabeth A) Cook of Roswell, New Mexico, and Charles H. (Mollie Johnston) of Columbus, Ohio. He also has two nephews, Anthony (Chelsie), Lovington, New Mexico, and Christopher (Kristen) of Artesia, New Mexico. One niece, Malissa (Corey) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven great nephews, two great nieces and one great-great niece.

