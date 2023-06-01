Randy Alan Cook, 73, of Hobbs, New Mexico, passed away on April 2, 2023, at his home in Hobbs.
Randy was born in Louisburg, KS, on November 23, 1949, to Willard D and Margaret B Cook. He is survived by his brothers David E. (Elizabeth A) Cook of Roswell, New Mexico, and Charles H. (Mollie Johnston) of Columbus, Ohio. He also has two nephews, Anthony (Chelsie), Lovington, New Mexico, and Christopher (Kristen) of Artesia, New Mexico. One niece, Malissa (Corey) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven great nephews, two great nieces and one great-great niece.
Randy was active in Scouting for over sixty years, starting in 1958 with Club Scouts and Boys Scouts in Louisburg, Kansas. He moved to Greensburg, Kansas in 1970 and was active in scouting there. After graduating Greensburg High School, Randy attended Dodge City Community College. After his graduation he transferred to West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas, continuing scouting.
After graduating he became a Scout Executive in Amarillo, Texas. Then transferred to Hobbs, New Mexico, in 1978. Eventually leaving the Scout Executive position and was hired by Conoco. After that he was hired by NMJC, where he worked until retiring around 2015. He continued scouting in District and Council positions. Randy was also active in many civic organizations.
Randy always considered Scouting his main number one involving over the 60 years.
A celebration of life was held Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Griffin Funeral Home, Hobbs, New Mexico.
