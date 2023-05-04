On the morning of April 9th, 2023, Raymond “Cork” Corcoran Jr. of Paola, KS, passed away peacefully at the age of 87.

Cork was born in Lebanon, PA, in June 1935 to Raymond and Ruth (Hutchinson) Corcoran. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Carol and has two surviving brothers, Dennis and Luther ”Lu” Corcoran.

