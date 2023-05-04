On the morning of April 9th, 2023, Raymond “Cork” Corcoran Jr. of Paola, KS, passed away peacefully at the age of 87.
Cork was born in Lebanon, PA, in June 1935 to Raymond and Ruth (Hutchinson) Corcoran. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Carol and has two surviving brothers, Dennis and Luther ”Lu” Corcoran.
While in high school he worked at H&H Tack in Annville, PA, where his love of horses started. After high school Cork joined the Air Force which brought him to the Kansas City area where he was stationed at the Grandview Air Force Base in Grandview, MO. This is where he met Verna Lee “Tab” Tapscott, and they married in December 1955.
After being discharged from the AF in 1958, he then went to work at Bendix.
He kept pursuing his interest in horses by becoming a horse trainer and in 1964 became a ranch manager at RS Bar Ranch owned by Robert Q. Sutherland of Sutherland Lumber Co.
After he left the ranch in 1972, he continued to train horses and set up a lesson program at various stables in the area.
In January 1979 he started his own leather repair shop named The Stitchin’ Horse which then later was renamed Cork’s Stitchin’ Horse as the business grew into retail of equestrian needs.
Cork is survived by his wife Verna Lee “Tab” Corcoran; his three children Michael J. Corcoran and his wife Shasta, Kelly Corcoran, and Laura (Corcoran) Joyner and her husband Nelson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jackie Lee Raymond Corcoran, Christina Corcoran, Cody Corcoran, Amber Marie Welch, Payton Ann Welch, Danielle Leigh Welch and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life May 12th, 2 to 5p.m., Paola fairgrounds #4.
