Raymond K. Elwood passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at home on May 18, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Bucyrus Cemetery.
Raymond was born on March 30, 1933, in Rich Hill, MO to Gerald O. Elwood Sr. and Freda Elwood (Fipps). Raymond was in the Navy for 8 years. He married Mary Robbins on August 6, 1955 and had three daughters. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary, of 65 years; daughters Debbie (Dan) Stuteville, Janet (Rick) Harms, and Betty (Mike) Lauer; his grandchildren Brad Lauer, Dana Lauer, Beth Block, Laura Hollon, Tim Lauer, Jamie Harms, Caitlin Nichols, and Jill Lauer; 6 great grandchildren; his brother, dear friend and neighbor Jerry (Doris) Elwood; many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was pre-deceased by his brother Leroy and sisters Madeline & Patsy. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, KS 66071
