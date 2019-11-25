Raymond Stanchfield

1942-2019
Raymond "Ray" L. Stanchfield, Jr., age 77, of Paola, Kansas passed away November 22, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Ray was born April 5, 1942 at Paola. He was the third of five children born to Raymond L., Sr., and Evelyn (Caylor) Stanchfield. He graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1960.
Ray was a member of the Army National Guard from 1961 through 1966.
He was married to Linda (Burnett) Wilson on November 3, 1995 at Paola. They made their home in rural Paola which was on the family farm where Ray was born and raised.
Ray worked for Miami County as a road supervisor for over 20 years and had also held various other positions with the county. He had also worked at Taylor Forge and Knechts' Equipment Company. There was a time that he co-owned a local liquor store. He was a crop farmer, planting and harvesting wheat, corn, and soybeans.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Ray enjoyed restoring antique tractors and riding them in parades in the surrounding area. He loved to tinker. One of his frequent hang out spots was at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Paola where he participated in karaoke and was quite the singer!
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, and sister Eva Rae Walters.
He is survived by his wife Linda of the home; children Mike Stanchfield of Paola, Nancy Light (Chad) of Paola, Amiee Seck of Overland Park, Missy Ohlmeier (Dennis) of Paola, and Mark Wilson (Patty) of Spring Hill; two sisters Lila Holler (Dale) of Paola and Nola Russell of Paola; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation – 9 am-11am, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 followed by funeral mass at 11 am both at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola, KS. Cremation following services. Private burial of cremains at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, KS. Memorials to Miami County Cancer Foundation can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
