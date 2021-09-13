1964-2021
Reed A. Butler, 57, Paola, KS, passed away 9/6/2021 at KU Medical Center.
Cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date. Survivors: wife Chris; daughters Amy and Brandy; and step-daughter Abigail Arnold.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials are to Wayside Waifs and can be sent c/o the funeral home. Full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.