Regina Louise Hamilton (Felix) of Pleasanton, Kansas, died on May 23, 2022.
Graveside will be 12:30 PM, Saturday, May 28, at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 28, at Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton, Kansas.
Memorials to Regina Hamilton Memorial Fund to defray funeral expenses may be sent to Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences www.schneiderfunerals.com.
