Reno May Shaffer, née Sleezer, passed away July 3, 2022 in Overland Park, KS. Born Dec. 28, 1938 near Burlington, KS to Melvin and Edith (née Redding) Sleezer, she was raised in Gridley, KS. She married Bill Shaffer on April 14, 1957. They eventually settled in Bucyrus, KS and spent 65 years enjoying their life together.
Reno devoted her life to her faith, family, and friends. She was a people person with a seemingly endless capacity for service and made everyone she met feel like family. She leaves behind not just her immediate family, but her large extended family, close friends, and several church communities.
She is survived by her beloved husband Bill, their children Joe Shaffer, Jeff Shaffer, and Dianne Dennis; Brothers George, Johnny, Roy, and Jim Sleezer and their families. Reno especially loved being a grandmother and is survived by seven grandchildren: Lesley Shaffer, Jill Evans, Tara Knapp, Ryan Shaffer, Andy Shaffer, Katie Dennis Gunnerson, and Kelsey Hall. Reno was preceded in death by her great-grandson Keshawn Turner, and is survived by fourteen great-grandchildren: Alexis, Malcolm, and Cameron Turner, Hayden Taber, Avery Evans, Kinsley Shaffer, Emery and Brayley Harris, Leia and Ethan Shaffer, Harland and August Shaffer, and Wren and Owen Hall.
Visitation will be held Tue. July, 19, 2022, 9am to 11am, service to follow, at the First Christian Church of Louisburg. Monetary donations can be made in Reno’s name to Wyandotte Pregnancy Center and Harbor Hospice through Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg, KS. Private family inurnment to be held at Wagstaff Cemetery.
