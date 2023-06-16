The family of Reta M. and Joseph “Joe” Burke would like to announce service times for the couple.
Graveside service for Reta and her husband, Joe, will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023, at Fort Scott National Cemetery, 900 East National Ave., Fort Scott, Kansas 66701. Military honors for Joe will take place at the cemetery.
Reta was born on Saturday, March 10, 1934, in Osawatomie, Kansas. She was the daughter of Claude and Norene (Martin) Hanfeld. She passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Joe was born on Saturday, June 17, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of Jerome and Anne (McGee) Burke. He passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Joe proudly served his country with the United States Coast Guard from January 1952, until July of 1954. Joe married Cecelia Retas, and had six children together. They later divorced.
Later, Joe met Reta. The couple was later married in 1981. Together they happily shared 42 years of marriage.
The couple is preceded in death by Reta’s son, Doug McDaniel, grandson, David Leskoff, sister, Eleanor Richardson, and her parents, Claude and Norene Hanfeld, Joe’s parents, Jerome and Anne Burke, and Joe’s five siblings, Edward, Thomas, Jerome, John and Virginia.
Survivors include Reta’s daughter, Anne Please, of Webster, Massachusetts, Joe’s children, William Burke, of Overland Park, Kansas, Teresa Robinson, of Paola, Kansas, Maureen Burke, of West Melbourne, Florida, Margaret Sowders, of Melbourne, Florida, Patricia DeLorenzi, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Michael Burke, of Las Vegas, Nevada, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
