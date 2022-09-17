Beloved Pastor Reverend/Father Joseph Patrick Jude Cramer died August 30, 2022, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age 72.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 West Main Street, Gardner, KS 66030. A rosary will be prayed before Mass at 9:00 am. Rite of Committal and Burial will follow immediately at Gardner Cemetery, 500 W Grand Street, Gardner, KS. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital www.childrensmercy.org. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

