The Reverend Ruth Winifred Munson, age 86, better known as “Wini”, passed away January 18th, 2022, at her home in Paola, KS.
Wini was born March 12, 1935, in Elsmore, Kansas. She is the younger of two daughters born to Winfred W. Watson and Ethel B. (Stanley) Watson. Her father passed away when she was an infant, and she and her sister Martha were raised by their mother and paternal grandparents, William and Orpha Watson.
Wini married Charles L. Munson on August 28th, 1955, and together, they raised four sons. Wini graduated from Pittsburg State University with a BBA degree. She taught school at Lafontaine, Kansas, and Special Education at the Institute of Logopedics in Wichita, Kansas. Later, at the age of 40, she went back to school and earned a Master of Divinity Degree from St. Paul School of Theology. In 1982, she was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. As a pastor, she served churches at various charges in Mound City, Blue Mound; Wamego, Alma and Paxico; Topeka; Basehor; and Shawano, Wisconsin. After retirement in 2001, Wini did volunteer service for the LaCygne United Methodist Church and for the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Wini had a great respect for all people, and she genuinely accepted them for who they were, and what they believed, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation. Although her calling led her to serve in many ways, her passion was always her ministry to children.
Wini was preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Martha Nothern.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Charles Munson; four sons: David Munson and wife Lisa of Albuquerque, NM; Martin Munson and wife Theresa of rural Cadmus, KS; Eric Munson and wife Kathy of Independence, MO; and Paul Munson of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four nieces and one nephew.
Wini was a faithful servant for the Lord and her passing will leave a hole in the lives of many people.
Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, La Cygne United Methodist Church. Burial of ashes at Elsmore Cemetery, Elsmore, KS.
In memoriam, the family requests contributions to: Alzheimer Disease Research or Saint Paul School of Theology.
