Reverend Shawn Patrick Kelly, age 55, of Louisburg, Kansas passed away October 27, 2021.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Louisburg Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at God’s Ambassadors Fellowship Church 25595 Rockville Road Louisburg, Kansas immediately following the graveside service.
Shawn was born March 19, 1966 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of James and Norene (Heaton) Kelly.
He graduated from Cody High School in Cody, Wyoming with the class of 1984. He attended Northwest College on an athletic scholarship for wrestling where he achieved regional champion status and outstanding wrestler accolades.
Shawn was united in marriage to Julie Ann Inama April 21, 1987, in Cody, WY. With this union they had their son Tyler.
Shawn was a ray of sunshine wherever he went and brought light and joy to all he met. He was a very spiritual person with a quirky sense of humor and loved to laugh. His favorite pastimes were watching comedies, as well as time out in nature birdwatching and hiking.
Shawn obtained the IICRC Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification which is considered the bible of the restoration industry plus many other industry specific certifications.
He was also a member of the God’s Ambassadors Fellowship Church of Louisburg where he shared pastoral duties.
He is preceded in death by his mother Norene Kelly.
Survivors include his wife Julie of the home, son Tyler Kelly and father James Kelly, brothers James “Jimmy” Kelly of Helena, MT and Stewart Kelly (Maureen) of Louisburg, KS.
