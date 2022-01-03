Rex Allen Hollinger 82, passed away at Olathe Hospice House on December 30, 2021.
Rex was born on April 10, 1939 in Paola, Kansas, the son of Boyd C. and Ester (Renner) Hollinger.
Rex was raised on a farm 4 miles East of Paola. He attended Victory school through the 6th grade. He enjoyed growing up on the farm and riding his horse Ace. He also was a member of the Victory 4-H Club for many years. When his dad became sheriff they moved to the living quarters of the old Miami County Jail. He graduated from Paola High School in 1957. He attended Pittsburg State College and Droughtons College of Commerce.
On August 2, 1959 he was united in marriage to Judy Ann Kuhn. They became the parents of three boys Rick, Randy, and Rod.
Rex worked as a draftsman, estimator, and project and shop manager for mechanical contractors. His last place of employment was with Taylor Forge Engineering Systems. Retiring in 2005.
Rex enjoyed coaching little league baseball and football, Boating, His 34’ Chevy Hot Rod, Riding motorcycles and playing poker with his high school friends. He also took great pride in taking care of his yard and home. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife Judy of the home. Sons Rick Hollinger (Beverly Alkire), Rod Hollinger (Regina). His Brother Ron Hollinger(Phyllis) all of Paola, Ks. Four Grandchildren, Amy Verstraete (Jake), Chelisa Hollinger (Cory Medlin), Tyler Hollinger, and Brett Hollinger. Five great grandchildren, Raleigh and Paityn Verstraete and Brooklynn, Raylan, and Maverick Medlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Randy.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Rex's Birthday) at Town Square Event Center in Paola, Ks from 2pm - 5pm. The family welcomes all to come join them to celebrate Rex's life and share the wonderful memories that they have of him. Burial will be at Miami Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Olathe Hospice House in care of the Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Rex’s Tribute Wall.
