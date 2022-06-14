1943-2022
Rex Milton Needham, age 78, of Lane, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.
Graveside services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, 6/16/2022, Lane Cemetery with military honors. Visitation:10:00 a.m. at the cemetery. Casket bearers: Jim Chambers, Ty Chambers, Doug Chambers, John Chrisjohn, BJ Chrisjohn, and Max Chrisjohn. Honorary casket bearers: Al Seeger and Brandon Poage. Memorials: Lane Ruritans or Franklin County General Public Transportation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Rex was born October 12, 1943, in rural Franklin County, Kansas, the son of Raymond and Francis (Calvin) Needham. He grew up in Lane and graduated from Lane High School with Class 1961.
He served his country in the United States Navy with his military career beginning in February of 1962. He retired from the Navy in 1984.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.
After his military stint, Rex worked for a short time at Wolf Creek and also was the maintenance engineer for the City of Lane for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Max and James Hal Needham, step-sister Edith Chambers, step-brother Johnny Rutledge,step- grandson Levi Mills, and step great grandson Rex Moore.
Rex is survived by his step-daughters Kimberly Poage (Brandon) of Lane and Kristina White of Osawatomie; step-sisters Lena Mae Janes of Lane and Dorothy Goudie of Osawatomie; sister-in-law Delores Needham of Ottawa; step-granddaughter Rachel DeLaTorre of Ottawa; two step great grandchildren Damien and Jasmine Moore of Ottawa; nieces Cherry Chrisjohn (John) of Lane, Maxine Phares of Olathe, Virginia Hughes, Penny Needham, and Kimberly Brenner of Ottawa, Debra Huss (Pat) of Langley, OK; nephew Jim Chambers (Cathy) of Lane; many other relatives and friends.
