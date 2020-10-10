Richard Bennett

Richard Burt Bennett, Jr., age 57, passed Wednesday September 30th, 2020, at his home after battling cancer for 12-plus years.
Boomer, as he was known to everyone, was born August 15th, 1963, in Sabetha, Ks. He was the oldest of two children born to Richard Burt Bennett, Sr. and LaVeta (Grimm) Bennett.
He grew up in Paola, Ks, and attended school there graduating with the class of 1981.
Boomer met Lori (Brewster) Bennett and they were married in Paola, Ks, in December of 1989. They created a home there and had two children, Sierra and Skyla.
Boomer was a man that liked to stay busy, he started working for Reno APAC right out of high school and continued working there for 25-plus years. He then worked for Kewit & Kissick as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and retired due to health concerns.
He was an amazing dad, husband, grandpa, and uncle and was very involved in his girls’ sports as both of them played softball each summer. He was a fantastic cook and made the best fried turkey & spicy jalapeño chicken you’ve ever had! Boomer liked to spend time riding his Harley, cruising around in his yellow Corvette, cracking jokes & belly laughing with his family. He and Lori rode countless miles on their Harleys all across the US and enjoyed the company of their friends.
He was the youngest Pass Master at Masonic Lodge in Gardner, Ks, and was also very involved and sat on the board for Miami County Cancer Foundation. He enjoyed working on projects in the shop with his dad and seeing his grandkids & great-niece/nephew play at his feet from the comfort of his favorite chair.
Survivors include his parents Richard and LaVeta Bennett, his sister Joi (Mike) Hackemeyer, his ex-wife Lori Brewster and their children Sierra (Stephen) Foster and Skyla Bennett and his niece Michelle (Jordan) Troth.
His Grandchildren: Bennett Foster, Remington Foster, Lilie Foster, Bella Foster, Sammy Foster.
His Great-Niece/Nephew: Jayden Lee Troth and Maverick Troth.
