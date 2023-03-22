Richard Burt Bennett Sr. was born January 13, 1938, in Vermillion, Kansas, to Leonard G. and Mary Ellen (McLeod) Bennett.
Dick, as he was known to his friends, attended Vermillion High School and joined the United States Army after graduating. PFC Richard Burt Bennett served with the 18th Artillery Battalion in Darmstadt, Germany from 1957 - 1959.
Upon returning from his time in service, he met and married LaVeta May Grimm on April 3, 1960. The two of them met at a diner LaVeta was working in where Dick told her if she made him a good chocolate shake he’d take her on a date… it must’ve been the best shake of his life because together in 1963 they had their first child, a son, “Boomer” Richard Burt Bennett Jr.
While working construction in 1966, Dick was involved in an on the job explosion leaving him with third degree burns on 65% of his body. While recovering in the hospital, unsure of his life expectancy and under constant medical care, he and LaVeta discovered they were pregnant with their second child, a daughter, Joi Jan Bennett who he named after a dear friend he made during his healing process.
Dick & LaVeta soon moved to Paola, Kansas where both children attended school, grew up and created families of their own. Dick worked for Reno / APAC & retired in 2003. Dick & LaVeta flourished in the community and were active members in the United Methodist Church in Paola.
They enjoyed riding their Gold Wing motorcycle, traveling, spending winters in Yuma, AZ in their 5th wheel RV. But most of all they enjoyed spending time with their three granddaughters. They had sleepovers, hosted birthday parties, spent weekends at the lake on their pontoon & sea-doo, took the girls on trips both near & far and truly enjoyed spoiling and showering them in love.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marion, Betty & Joan, brothers Pete & Jerry and his beloved son, Richard Burt “Boomer” Bennett, Jr.
Survivors include his wife LaVeta Bennett, his daughter Joi Jan (Mike) Hackemeyer, granddaughters Michelle (Jordan) Troth, Sierra Foster & Skyla (Justin) Vossmer. As well as his 6 great grandchildren Jayden Troth (5) & Maverick Troth (3), Remington Foster (4) & Bennett Foster (2), Acie Vossmer (16mo) & Axton Vossmer (8 weeks). As well as his sister Lucille and a lifetime of friends all across the world.
Memorial: American Legion Riders- Post 156 c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 www.dengelmortuary.com
