Richard Clinton, 63, of Paola, Ks, passed away at home on Dec. 16, 2020.
Richard was born 5/17/57 in Paola, Ks, to Orville Leroy Clinton and Deloris Jean Mooney. He was raised in Paola and later moved to Olathe after finishing school. He then married Leigh Mayes in 1980, and moved to Kansas City. In 1982 he became a father to a daughter, then in 1992 a son. In 1993, he moved his family back to his home town where he built a home on his family farm.
Richard was a hard working man, and loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and spending time on the boat. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and telling his stories. He loved to make people laugh.
In July of 2019 he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He then started the fight to win. He really gave cancer a good fight till he just couldn’t anymore.
He leaves behind a daughter Crystal Koelsch (David), a son Joey Clinton (Cheyenne), 6 grandchildren Kayleigh, Aby, Bailey, Sofia, Daxton and Brexleigh. 3 siblings Rodney (Pam), John, and Lori. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
We will be having a celebration of life after the 1st of the year. Donations can be made to the Miami County Cancer Foundation
