Richard Dale Bratton, age 77, of Osawatomie, KS, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Richard was born July 3, 1943, in Paola, KS. He was the 4th of four children born to Walter and Beulah (Miles) Bratton. Richard grew up in two rural homes in the Beagle, KS area. He attended Mound Creek Elementary School through the 8th grade and graduated from Parker Rural High School in 1962.
After High School, he and Carol Holderman were married in Parker, KS on November 3, 1963, and spent 57 wonderful years together. They made their home on a farm in rural Miami County, KS. He spent his lifetime farming the land, raising cattle, hogs and other various livestock. Through the years, Richard transported and sold hogs at the Kansas City Stockyards. Richard and Carol were blessed with raising four children on their rural farm. He passed on his qualities of life by demonstrating them in his everyday living.
As a young man Richard was a member of the Mound Builders 4-H Club and FFA. He told many stories of the fun he had while showing and judging livestock. Richard belonged to the Beagle United Methodist Church in Beagle, KS. He loved to visit antique shops and flea markets in search of pocket watches and pocket knives. He spent countless hours researching and repairing the treasures he had acquired. He loved to spend time in the summer tending to his large garden and sharing the bounty of his harvest, especially his potatoes. In the winter months, Richard handcrafted knives from materials found on the farm to share with family and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Erma Lee Ellis, Wilma Peak, and Doris Meinking. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Bratton, of the home, Dale Bratton of Osawatomie, KS; Danny (Debra) Bratton, Garden City, MO; Debbie Bratton (Sharon Julius) of El Dorado, KS; Delaine (Troy) Wright of Wichita, KS. 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Jalynn, Garret, Jennifer, Falecia, Regan, Lauren, Nathan, Gavin and Jasmine. 5 great-grandchildren: Alaiyna, Lexi, Aubrey, Jakob and Hunter, and a host of other wonderful family, friends, and neighbors.
Visitation and service was May 7, 2021, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Beagle Cemetery. Memorials are to Ascend Hospice or Beagle United Methodist Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
