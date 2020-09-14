Richard "Dick" Hadsall

Richard “Dick” LeRoy Hadsall, Sr., 84, (Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer), passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence in El Dorado, KS.
Richard was born May 25, 1936, in rural Miami County to Harry and Mary (Tull) Hadsall. He graduated from Osawatomie High School with the class of 1954.
Richard was very proud of his service to the United States Navy where he worked as a photographer and also served as crew chief for cargo planes flying into Vietnam. He retired in 1974 after twenty years of service, and later worked and retired from Raytheon Aircraft in Wichita.
He was married to Mary Alice Long and they became the parents of five children. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He was married to Lori Granger and they became the parents of one son. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He was married to the love of his life, Beatrice (“Bea”) Lister in 1996. With Bea’s help, Dick’s health improved and they enjoyed nearly twenty-five years together. They loved traveling the United States in their motorhome, often visiting family and friends with their companion dogs, Sara and Sadie. They enjoyed spending time on their deck admiring the beautiful flowers. One of Richard’s favorite hobbies after retirement was restoring and sharing old photographs. He spent many hours researching genealogy. Richard’s family and friends will remember him for his love of life and the jokes and teasing that he often engaged in.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sherry Hadsall, brother Jim Hadsall, sister Wilda Courtois, and son-in-law Jim Long.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice of the home, daughter Ginny Long and her children Michael and Nicole; son Rick and his children Jennifer, Matthew, Robert, Blenda, and Alisa; daughter Molly Groton and her children Zachary and Adelyn; son Guy (Rachel) Hadsall, and their children, Lucia, Constantine, Cecilia, and Xavier; son Gregory (Brian) Hadsall; stepson Dwight (Jamie) Downs and their son Greg, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings George (Pat) Hadsall, Mary Ann Maisch, Linda Prothe and many nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.
Graveside service will be held Friday, September 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Walnut Valley Cemetery, 725 Boyer Rd, El Dorado, KS 67042.
Memorials in his name may be made to a local non-profit dog rescue: Alex House, 9880 SE 30th Street, El Dorado, KS 67042.
