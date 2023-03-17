Richard "Dick" Dale Shappell, 76, of Paola, passed away on March 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born on April 22, 1946, to the late Andrew and Marjorie (Glade) Shappell in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
On January 4, 1978, he married Madeline Moore in Olathe, Kansas. Dick and Madeline lived in Olathe, Kansas, Broomfield, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. They raised three children Mary Lynne, Scott, and Jim. They moved to Paola in 2014.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Madeline, children Mary Lynne Driver (Edward) of Lander, Wyoming, Scott Shappell (Matt Fineout) of Paola, and Jim Shappell (Sarah) of Gardner; two sisters Wilma Russell (Dale) of Golden, Colorado, and Kaye Ferguson of Englewood, Colorado; 4 grandchildren Ali Shappell, Kyla Shappell, Ariana Cabanas, and Jessie Driver; 3 great grandchildren Jackson, Mia, and Ezekiel Cabanas; many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are to Miami County Cancer Foundation or Olathe Hospice and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
