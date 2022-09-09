Richard F. Pfannes, 94, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Services were held on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Richard was born on Tuesday, April 3, 1928, in Bucyrus, KS. He was the son of Andrew and Effie (Seuferling) Pfannes. When he was 19 years old, Richard moved to Louisburg, KS, where he has lived for most of his life.
Richard was an avid fisherman and loved working outside. He also made wood ornaments and clocks, which he then gave to family and friends. Richard worked as a millwright at the Bendix Corporation, now Honeywell, in Kansas City, before retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Louisburg for many years.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; Lawrence Pfannes, Leo Pfannes, Clarence Pfannes, and Leonard Pfannes, four sisters; Mary Miller, Katherine Holland, Gertrude Worthington, and Dorothy Worthington, and his first wife, Alice (Smith) Pfannes.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ella (Little) Pfannes, stepchildren Lorri (Jim) Dorsch, Lisa (Bentley) Ousley, and Richard (Lynn) Loman, grandchildren; Richard (Abbi) Culver, Cassie (Matt) Allen, Jared (Sharlene) Dorsch, and Leslie (John) Schoenhofer, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to After the Harvest, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
