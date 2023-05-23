Richard was born in Kansas City, MO to Margaret Carstensen and Walter Selle on March 24th, 1930. He met his wife Wilma Bemis thru church where they both sang in the choir. He is survived by their two children, Kim Selle of Eden Prairie, MN and Kendal Low (Keith Martin) of Moberly, MO, two grandchildren Tyler Schaefer of Duluth, MN and Brandon Milliron (Kayla Milliron) of Fontana, KS, two great grandchildren, William Milliron and Bennett Milliron of Fontana, KS and his brother Rollo Selle (Sandy Selle) who reside in Arkansas.
Known for his deep, resonant voice and possessing the gift of gab, Richard had a long career in sales as a manufacturer’s representative initially selling medical equipment and later pressurized labels. He loved talking with people and learning about them. He also owned his own printing company for several years and even printed for the singer, Little Jimmy Dickens.
Richard loved to collect fishing equipment, books and cameras. He was also an accomplished pianist and clarinetist. His piano teacher wanted him to become a concert pianist. When his daughters were in elementary school it was not uncommon for him to sit down at the piano and sight-read Rachmaninoff.
Richard had a degree in History from Drury College and taught History in middle school for 1 year, which he did not enjoy, although when he was in his 70s he was a frequent substitute teacher at local high schools. Richard spent time in the military, originally with the Navy and then switching to the Air Force.
He was the first member of Operation Bootstrap, a program that offered higher continuing education for enlisted men. He was stationed in Korea and worked in supplies at the rank of Corporal and had Top Secret Clearance. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the U.N. Service Medal. He was enlisted for just over 6 yrs.
He will be cremated and placed and in the Columbarium at the Methodist Church in Leawood where his mother and wife Wilma were placed. Services are not planned at this time.
