Richard Henry Selle, 93 yrs old, 05-19-2023.

Richard was born in Kansas City, MO to Margaret Carstensen and Walter Selle on March 24th, 1930. He met his wife Wilma Bemis thru church where they both sang in the choir. He is survived by their two children, Kim Selle of Eden Prairie, MN and Kendal Low (Keith Martin) of Moberly, MO, two grandchildren Tyler Schaefer of Duluth, MN and Brandon Milliron (Kayla Milliron) of Fontana, KS, two great grandchildren, William Milliron and Bennett Milliron of Fontana, KS and his brother Rollo Selle (Sandy Selle) who reside in Arkansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.