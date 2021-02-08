Richard Joseph Coffey, age 52, Fulton, Kansas, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, as the result of an accident.
He was born on December 21, 1968, in Rochelle, Illinois, the son of John Fredrick and Mary Ellen Eagan Coffey. He was a laborer working out of Laborer's Union Local #1290. Richard was united in marriage to Tesia Sherman on October 14, 2006. He loved his family and attended all their activities he could make it to. He enjoyed being with family and friends, drinking beer, fishing and riding Fancy, his Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen, and a brother, Tim Coffey. Richard is survived by his wife, Tesia, son, Timothy Coffey, daughter, Samantha Coffey, father, Fred Coffey, two sisters in law, Tessa and Thea Sherman, a brother in law, Eddie Sherman, and loving in laws, Charles, Cathy and Sara Sherman, and a sister Jane Redcliff. He was beloved Papa to Corrynn and Ezrie. He was best known to his family and many kids in his life as Woo.
Richard was loved by so many and was the life of the party. He was generous with his love and strong work ethic. He was always the first to help when it was needed. One of his greatest joys was being a Papa to Corrynn and Ezrie. They are always sunshine to him and Mimi.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton, KS Chapel.
A gathering to celebrate Richard's life will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Fulton, KS Community Building.
Contributions are suggested to the Richard Coffey Memorial, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, KS 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
