Richard Lee Cousins, aged 78, was born on November 13th, 1944, in Macon Missouri to parents Joseph M and Frances A Cousins. He served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Lee was a Master Printer at Henry Worst in North KC MO for 20 plus years before transitioning to a Forklift Operator at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Ottawa Kansas. Upon retirement he and his wife Sheryle Cousins enjoyed many fishing and camping trips all around the United States, and romping with their beloved black Lab Shadow.
Preceding him in death were his parents Joseph and Frances, his brother Jerry, and his beloved dog Shadow. Surviving family members are his wife Sheryle Cousins of Paola, his sister Donna Sue, his 3 children Shannon, and Amanda, his 3 grandchildren; Stone, Adrianna, and Jordan, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many stepchildren and step grandchildren.
On April 27th, Richard Lee Cousins passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be at Hillsdale Lake where he loved to fish with his wife and dog, at a date to be determined later. Any donations in his name can be sent to The Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
