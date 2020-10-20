Richard Morton

Richard Allen Morton, 78, passed away October 4, 2020, at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
Richard was born on April 29, 1942, to George Francis Morton and Eldora Mae (Stabler) Morton in Eads, Colorado. Richard was the youngest child and had three older brothers and two older sisters.
Richard grew up and went to school in Eads, Colorado. He excelled at football in high school and was part of the 1960 graduating class at Eads High school. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from 1960-1946.
After his duty for the Air Force was completed Richard moved to Osawatomie, Kansas to be closer to his sister May Krause. This is when he met and married Georgia Yvonne (Foulk) Morton. They married September 3, 1966. They had three children together Scott, Sherri and Angela and made their home in Miami County, Kansas.
Richard worked for Safeway, later known as Food Barn, for 24 years as a warehouse associate until they closed down. Richard also helped run Quality Gas station on the south end of town in Osawatomie, Kansas from the mid- 1980’s to the early 1990’s. After Safeway shut down, Richard worked at Anderson Windows and Doors until he retired in the early 2000’s.
In late 2008, Richard moved back to his home town of Eads where he spent the remainder of his life with his girlfriend, Joyce Warne.
Richard was an avid car lover. He enjoyed going to the dirt track races with his grandchildren, watching football at home, or working on his many different projects and creations he would gift to his family.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Yvonne (Foulk) Morton, his father George Francis Morton and his mother Eldora Mae (Stabler) Morton, his three older brothers Ray, Fritz, and Jim Morton, his two older sisters Carol Moore and May Krause, and his son-in-law Steven Lamb.
Richard is survived by his three children Scott (Kim) Morton of Floresville, Texas, Sherri Lamb of Shawnee, Kansas and Angela Cook of Louisburg, Kansas. His eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Ryan, Kimala, Shane, Michael, Kelsey, Rusty and Sage and his eleven great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Richard will be greatly missed and we will forever be grateful for his loyalty and love to his family.
Visitation will be held on October 25, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, Kansas. Immediately following will be graveside service at Mound Creek Cemetery in Beagle, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home for Richard Morton.
