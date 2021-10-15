Richard "Rick" Courtois, age 74, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2021, Pleasanton Cemetery. In State 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
