Richard Lee (Dick) Sutton, Sterling, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on July 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Dick was born in Wichita, Kansas, on 18 September 1946. He grew up in Neodesha, Kansas, the son of Theron T. (Bud) Sutton and Barbara Winnivea (Winnie) Sutton. After graduating from Neodesha High School, Dick attended Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University), graduating in 1968 with a degree in physics.

