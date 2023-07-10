Richard Lee (Dick) Sutton, Sterling, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on July 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Dick was born in Wichita, Kansas, on 18 September 1946. He grew up in Neodesha, Kansas, the son of Theron T. (Bud) Sutton and Barbara Winnivea (Winnie) Sutton. After graduating from Neodesha High School, Dick attended Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University), graduating in 1968 with a degree in physics.
It was while attending Pittsburg that he met an incoming freshman girl at a dance. He asked her to dance and on September 3, 1967, he and Velinda L. Bowman, Paola, Kansas, were married. He was drafted into the Army out of graduate school and served in Viet Nam. After being discharged from the Army, he returned to school and finished his master's degree in physics. He was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency for almost 30 years.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and the many beach and mountain vacations that they all shared together. He loved crossword puzzles and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.
Dick was preceded in death, by his parents, Bud and Winnie Sutton and his sister Karen Hersh Weatherby. He is survived by his sister Barbara Katzer of Neodesha, Kansas, his wife of the home, Velinda L. Sutton and two sons, Matthew B. (Dawn) of Suffolk, Virginia, and Daniel T. (Deb) of Falls Church, Virginia. Dick is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Quade, Camdyn, Samantha, and Jessica.
A memorial service to celebrate of Dick's life is presently pending. An Inurnment service with military honors will be held at the columbarium of Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family requests any memorial donations may be made to your local Salvation Army, which was Dick's favorite charity.
