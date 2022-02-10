Richard V. Schowengerdt, PhD, age 74, passed away February 7, 2022, from ALS at his home in San Diego surrounded by family.
Rick was born August 25, 1947, in Garnett, Kansas to Richard R and Helen Hennis Schowengerdt.
He graduated from Paola High School in 1965 and went on to earn his undergraduate and masters degrees in psychology from Washburn University. He received his PhD in psychology from University of Kansas. Rick enjoyed a lengthy career as a school psychologist for the Olathe, Kansas and Scottsdale, Arizona school districts.
Rick and Jane Ann Atkinson were married March 16, 1968, in Topeka. They were blessed with over 53 happy years of marriage before Jane Ann's sudden death April 7, 2021. Family was incredibly important to Rick and he loved spending time with his son, Todd & grandson, Cameron.
Rick was the statistician for the Kansas City Chiefs for many years. He and Jane Ann retired to San Diego where they enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, and traveling the world. Rick was an active member of the Optimist Club. Anyone lucky enough to know him will remember his sense of humor & infectious laugh.
Rick leaves his son Todd Richard, and grandson Cameron of Scottsdale, his sisters, Margi Minden (Phil) of Paola, Kansas and Julie Kearney (George, deceased 2019) of Glenview, Illinois, many nephews & nieces, and a wide circle of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Ann and his parents. Rick will be interred next to his beloved wife. Memorial services are to be held at a later date.
