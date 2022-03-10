Riley McDougal

Riley Creed McDougal, 29, formerly of Osawatomie, Kan., died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, as a result of sepsis and Guillain-Barré syndrome that required hospitalization beginning in June 2020.
Riley was born March 20, 1992, in Olathe, Kan., the son of Douglas and the Rev. Martha Burton McDougal. Because his mother served as an itinerate United Methodist pastor, the family lived in various eastern Kansas communities during his childhood: Parker, Beagle, Fontana, Altamont, Mound Valley, Pomona, Richter, Burlington, Lane, and finally Osawatomie.
Baptized at the Beagle United Methodist Church as an infant, Riley was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie. He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America, with Troop No. 106 of Osawatomie. He was the president of his senior class at Osawatomie High School, where he graduated in 2010. Riley was a member of the band and participated in scholars bowl, science club, forensics, and speech.
He attended Washburn University, Topeka, and Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences, Osnabrück, Germany. Riley majored in both Psychology and German at Washburn and was a member of Psi Chi, The International Honor Society of Psychology. He also took part in the Washburn chapter of To Write Love on Her Arms and Washburn United Methodist Campus Ministry. Riley received his Washburn bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in 2015.
After graduation, Riley was employed as a case worker at Family Service & Guidance Center, Topeka. After moving to Ohio in August 2018, he worked for Harbor, a mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider, in Toledo until he became ill.
Empathy coursed deep in Riley He would drop everything to help another, particularly children or victims of abuse. Even while he was struggling with pain and paralysis, Riley took time to encourage and lift up overworked, stressed caregivers in many jam-packed health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a mental health care worker, he detested the paperwork he had to submit for billing purposes. He would rather use that time to help more patients.
Riley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Kathleen McDougal, Osawatomie, and Riley and Velma Burton, Newton, Miss. Survivors include his parents, Douglas and Martha McDougal; and his aunt, Nina McDougal, rural Osawatomie, his sister, Monica McDougal, and her fiancé, Mack Owings, Lafayette, Ind.
A visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service for both Riley and his grandmother, Kathleen McDougal, will be held Sunday, April 3, at the Beagle United Methodist Church, 39101 Walthall, Osawatomie. Riley’s interment will take place at a later time at Spring Grove Friends Cemetery, rural Osawatomie.
Memorials may be made to either the Osawatomie First United Methodist Church, Helping Hands Fund, or to Osawatomie Boy Scouts Troop No. 106 Camp Scholarships Fund, in care of Riley’s family, 35095 W. 391st St, Osawatomie. He received many units of blood during his illness. His family encourages others to donate blood. Donations of used eyeglasses will be collected at the memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.