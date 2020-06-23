Rita Bucklew

RITA JOAN BUCKLEW
1948-2020
Rita Joan Bucklew, 72, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab Center, Riverside, Missouri.
Rita was born Sunday, February 15, 1948, in Paola, KS, the daughter of Floyd William and Mary (Doherty) Bucklew. She graduated from Paola High School in 1966 and attended Kansas State University where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Fashion Marketing.
After graduating from college, Rita lived in New Orleans several years before relocating to Houston, Texas, where she made her home. She worked as an accountant in Texas from 1970 to 2015 when she retired.
Rita was active in 4H as a young person, winning many awards and honors. Like the other women in her family, she was an excellent cook and seamstress. She had an innate eye for beauty and design, and a unique sense of style, reflected in her striking flair for clothes and home decor. Rita loved animals and had several pets throughout her life. She had a green thumb, and enjoyed caring for many house plants, especially her African violets. She was active and involved with her church community in Houston and her Christian faith was very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jeanette Bucklew. Her last few years, she was taken care of by Jeanette and her brothers.
Rita is survived by her two brothers William Floyd Bucklew and (John) Edd Bucklew both of Kansas City, MO, and her brother-in-law Stan Green of Las Vegas, NV, as well as her niece Allison Bucklew (Kansas City), and nephews Sean Bucklew (Kansas City) and Andrew Green (Las Vegas). She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Paola Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Rita'sTribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.