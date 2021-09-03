Rita Faye King, 75, Oklahoma City, passed away August 31, 2021.
Visitation September 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Living Proof Church 32401 Harmony Rd, Paola, KS 66071. Burial at Louisburg Cemetery.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053.
