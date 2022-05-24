Rita Jean Wheeler-Trumbly was a caring wife, mother, gammy, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world on May 19, 2022, at the age of 69.
She was born on December 1, 1952, in Gardner, KS. The youngest of Roland Wheeler and Margaret Scott’s 6 children. Rita was raised in Osawatomie, KS where she lived with her Grandmother and siblings. She learned sign language, at a young age, so that she could communicate with her parents Charles and Margaret Scott, both who were hearing impaired (she also learned a few not so good signs that her and her siblings would often use at each other and with the disapproval of their mom).
Rita graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1970. She met John Trumbly and they were united in marriage on November 26, 1971. Rita and John settled in Paola and raised 3 kids. Rita worked as a home daycare provider and helped to care for hundreds of area kids over the years.
Rita loved to read, visit with her friends, and watch her favorite TV shows. More than anything she loved being a Gammy to her 8 grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, a true caring for others and a gift for gab.
Rita is survived by her husband John Trumbly, her 3 children Eric (Jen) Trumbly, Sean (Stacey) Trumbly, and Erin Trumbly, and grandchildren (Laike, Nacie (Caleb), Lance, Logan, Nash, Meg, and Lane), her sisters Betty (Larry) Walters and Ruth (Lonnie) Lack and a countless number of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret Scott, her brothers Jack (Linda) Wheeler and Richard Wheeler, her sister Carol Sue Wheeler, and her grandson Rener Trumbly.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 27 at 10 AM at the Paola Eagles, followed by a graveside service. Family and friends are invited to return to the Eagles, after the graveside service for lunch and to continue spending time together remembering Rita.
