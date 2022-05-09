Rita McDowell, age 81, of Osawatomie, KS, died May 7, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Rita Ann Arbogast was born on November 3, 1940, the second of six children born to Kenyon and Rose Arbogast. She attended St. Philip Neri Catholic School through 8th grade. Then graduated from Osawatomie High School class of 1958.
Rita married Dean McDowell on November 26th, 1960. They became the parents of three daughters and made their home in Osawatomie.
Rita made a career of serving others. She worked her way up from a certified nurse’s aide to a Registered Nurse. She worked at the Osawatomie Nursing Home, Life Care Center and the Osawatomie State Hospital. She worked at OSH for 35 years before retiring.
She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, attending her grandchildren's activities and her sports; KS Royals and KC Chiefs.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Michael Arbogast and two sisters Linda Arbogast and Janet Cutshaw and her husband of 50 years.
Survivors include her daughters; Rhonda (Fred) Morris of La Cygne, KS, Roberta (Mike) Holland of Colorado Springs, CO, and Roxanne (Rick) Stookey of Osawatomie, KS; grandchildren Christopher McDowell and Elizabeth Stookey both of Osawatomie, KS. Her sister Karen German and her brother David Arbogast. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday May 12, 2022, from 6-8 pm Rosary at 5:30 pm at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Service Friday May 13, 2022, 10 am at the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie, KS. Memorials are to the American Heart Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
