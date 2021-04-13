Robert Allen Young, known by Bob to family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, 2021, at the age of 61 years. Bob was a life long resident of Miami County with most of his years spent in Paola.
Born June 13th, 1959, in Gardner Kansas, Bob is survived by two brothers, Mike Young and Perry Young, a sister Debbie Windler (Loren) all of Paola, two daughters, Crissanne Badders (Brian), Shila Thomas (Roland), 5 grandchildren and numerous other loved ones including family member, and friends. He is preceeded in death by his mother, Kay Young, and father, Francis Young.
Bob was proud to be a member of the Paola High School graduating class of 1977. After graduation, Bob worked many years at Haven Steel in Ottawa, KS before his 30+ years at NAPA Auto Parts in Paola where he became an icon and was still employed until his passing.
Bob enjoyed on-line gaming as well as family game night, where he proved to be very competitive. He loved spending time with family, friends and looked forward to family gatherings.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24th, at the Paola Cemetery. An open house celebration of life for Bob will be held for family and friends from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Ocheltree Baptist Church located at 20680 W. 199th Street, Spring Hill KS (Just north of Spring Hill) Also a reminder to social distance and be safe.
