Robert Dale Avery, age 88, of Pleasanton, Kansas passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 13, Schneider Funeral Home Pleasanton Chapel.
Burial at Battlefield Cemetery. Contributions Mid America Heart Association, St. Luke's or Church of Choice. Online condolences www.schneiderfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.