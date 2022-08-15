1941-2022
Robert "Bob" Allen Neal, Sr., age 81, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
1941-2022
Robert "Bob" Allen Neal, Sr., age 81, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
Bob was born Tuesday, January 14, 1941, the only child of Robert Arthur and Vera (Ruetti) Neal. He graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1959.
He served his country with the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He was assigned to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia where he maintained F102 and F106 jets.
He was united in marriage to Linda Kay Ballew, January 19, 1982, in Hampton, VA. They moved to Kansas shortly after their marriage and became the parents of three children.
He worked as a carpenter in construction for many years. He was the owner and operator of Bob Neal Construction.
Bob's hobbies included fishing and hunting. Bob coached his two sons and many other kids in Little League football, Little League baseball, and American Legion baseball. He was the biggest fan of his grandchildren's sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, and his son Artie.
Survivors include his son Allen (Diana) Neal of Osawatomie and their children Tara, Samantha, Austin, and Shay; daughter Shannon (Bruce) Morgan of Paola and their children Molli, Artie, Matti, and Maggi; step-grandsons Clint and Lance Freeman; several great and step-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Private inurnment at a later date in Marysville Cemetery, Marysville, Kansas.
The family suggest memorial contributions to Cops For Tots (kids' fishing tournament) which can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.